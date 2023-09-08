GPs begin early rollout of COVID-19 and flu jabs to care home patients GP practices will start to deliver hundreds of thousands of flu and COVID-19 jabs to patients in care homes from today as this year's accelerated vaccination campaign gets underway. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up