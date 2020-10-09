GPs among healthcare staff recognised in Queen's birthday honours

By Emma Bower on the 9 October 2020

GPs who played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic are among those to receive honours in the Queen's birthday list this year.

The birthday honours also brought a damehood for former RCGP chair Dr Clare Gerada for services to general practice.

Some 14% of the people on this year's list, which was delayed to consider nominations of people who had made contributions in the early part of the pandemic, are health and social care workers.

Dr Carter Singh a GP in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire received an MBE for services to healthcare in Nottinghamshire, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Hareen De Silva, a GP in London, received a British Empire Medal for services to general practice during COVID-19.

Birthday honours

The honours list also saw Dr George Kassianos, national immunisation lead at the RCGP, awarded an OBE for services to travel medicine and general practice.

Professor Nigel Mathers, Emeritus professor of primary medical care at the University of Sheffield and chair of trustees at the RCGP, received an MBE for services to general practice.

An MBE was also awarded to Dr Joseph Palmer, a GP in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, for services to prison healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, TV doctor and GP Dr Hilary Jones received an MBE for services to broadcasting, public health information and charity.

COVID-19 pandemic

Dr Singh, who is an RCGP council member, was recognised for his work with patients with learning disabilities and BAME doctors and communities during the pandemic.

Dr Singh worked closely with residential homes and care staff to adapt infection control measures, daily activity and diet plans for his patients with learning disabilities to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic and lockdown on their quality of life.

He was also among the first to identify that COVID-19 was disproportionately impacting on Black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and developed advice and guidance for BAME doctors and patients, including videos and social media information.

GPs among healthcare staff recognised in Queen's birthday honours

