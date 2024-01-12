GPs affected by NHS pension McCloud remedy could claim up to £1,000 compensation

NHS Pension Scheme members who experienced any financial or tax losses as a result of the McCloud remedy will be able to claim either £500 or £1,000 towards these costs.

