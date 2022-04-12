GPs advised on how to support mental wellbeing of refugees and asylum seekers

Refugees and asylum seekers are entitled to free NHS healthcare in the UK and many have suffered harrowing experiences that can increase risk of severe mental illness including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

However, guidance from RCPsych says that displaced people may also display symptoms of distress and trauma that are not mental illness - and warns against 'over-medicalising' treatment.

Timely and appropriate support for people in these cases can reduce the likelihood that mental illness will develop, the guidance adds.

The RCPsych guidance is aimed at GPs and other health and social care professionals working with general practice and looks at the experiences of mental disorders in asylum seekers and refugees, approaches to assessment, and when to triage to specialist support.

Mental health advice

It says that around one in three displaced adults are experiencing PTSD or depression, while around 11% experience anxiety disorders and 1.5% psychosis. High rates of distress, grief and PTSD are also found among displaced people under the age of 18.

The guidance offers specialised advice on how to assess and manage patients who are asylum seekers or refugees and warns of the consequences of inadequate referral and the importance of timely, tailored treatment.

The advice comes days after a survey revealed how hard it is for GPs to refer young patients to mental health services due to a lack of NHS capacity country-wide.

RCPsych president Dr Adrian James said: ‘Harrowing experiences before, during and after migration can make [asylum seekers and refugees] more likely to develop significant mental health problems like anxiety, depression and PTSD. These risks are even greater in women and children, including those that are unaccompanied, the elderly, disabled and LGBTQ+ people.’

He added: 'For this reason, it’s absolutely critical that we do not medicalise their distress and instead help refugees and asylum seekers to come to terms with, and eventually recover from, the trauma they’ve experienced.’