Where can GPs access help and support if they are struggling to cope?

Helplines and professional support

NHS England coaching service

NHS England has launched a new coaching service to help support GPs and their teams through the COVID-19 outbreak. The service, which has been developed with stakeholders including the RCGP, is available to any member of staff involved with delivering a primary care contract.

GPs using the scheme will receive an initial 45-minute coaching session that will be delivered virtually via a video platform, although telephone appointments will also be available. Sessions are available between 7.15am and 10pm. Those taking part will have access to follow up sessions and ongoing email support, depending on their initial discussion.

For more information on the NHS England coaching support that is available and to book a session go to https://people.nhs.uk/lookingafteryoutoo/



NHS England helpline

GPs and other NHS staff in England can now access a new mental health hotline offering support and advice through the COVID-19 outbreak. The helpline, which is being run by the Samaritans and is manned by volunteers, will be open between 7am and 11pm every day, while a text service will be operate on a 24/7 basis. Call 0300 131 7000 or text FRONTLINE to 85258.

Free wellbeing apps

NHS staff also have free access to a number of wellbeing apps until the end of 2020. The apps offer a range of support, including tools to help deal with anxiety and advice on sleep problems. The full list of apps covered by the deal is available here.

NHS Practitioner Health

This is a confidential NHS service for all doctors and dentists in England. NHS Practitioner Health can help doctors with issues relating to a mental health concern, including stress or depression, or an addiction problem, in particular where these might affect work. Details on how to access the service are here.

The service will also provide support to returning retired doctors and medical students working in clinical practice as a result of the pandemic. In addition, during the pandemic it is running a series of online wellbeing events, including webinars and meetings, while a range of COVID-19 Workforce Wellbeing Videos and a series of podcasts are also available. GPs can access these resources here and a calendar of the upcoming events is available here.

BMA Wellbeing Support Services

BMA Wellbeing Support Services (formerly BMA Counselling and Doctors Advisor Service) has a counselling service staffed by professional telephone counsellors 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Counsellors are all members of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and are bound by strict codes of confidentiality and ethical practice. There is also a peer support service giving doctors and medical students in distress or difficulty the choice of speaking in confidence to another doctor who has experience of supporting colleagues. Call 0330 123 1245.

Sick Doctors Trust

Provides support and help for doctors, dentists and medical students who are concerned about their use of drugs or alcohol. A confidential helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0370 444 5163.

DOCHealth

DocHealth is a confidential, not-for-profit service giving doctors an opportunity to explore difficulties, both professional and personal, with senior clinicians. It is supported by the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund (RMBF). Call 020 7383 6533 for more information.

Health for Health Professionals

A face-to-face counselling service for all doctors in Wales. Call 0800 058 2738 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday or visit the website (link above) for more information and out of hours support.

Peer support groups

Doctors’ Support Network

A confidential, peer support group for doctors and medical students with mental health concerns including stress, burnout, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychoses and eating disorders.



British Doctors and Dentists Group

A mutual help group for doctors and dentists who are recovering, or wish to recover, from addiction to or dependency on alcohol or other drugs.

The Doctors Support Group

The Doctors Support Group (DSG) aims to provide support and assistance to medical professionals or dentists facing suspension, exclusion, investigation of complaints and/or allegations of professional misconduct.

Financial help

The Cameron Fund

The only medical benevolent charity which solely supports GPs and their dependents, whether financial problems are due to ill-health, disability, death or loss of employment. This includes both those who are already suffering from financial hardship and those who are facing it. Telephone: 020 7388 0796.



Royal Medical Benevolent Fund

The RMBF provides support for doctors and their families through all stages of their career and beyond. Our help ranges from financial assistance in the form of grants and loans to a telephone befriending scheme for those who may be isolated and in need of support. Telephone: 0208 540 9194.



The Royal Medical Foundation

The Royal Medical Foundation aims to assist doctors and their families who are in financial hardship. Telephone: 01372 821010.

