GPcoronaEdit: The best on coronavirus from Twitter... without the headache

Friday 20 March

Much discussion among GPs on whether a chest examination is of value versus the risk of close contact with the patient. Full conversation on Twitter.

Action taken by the government to protect vulnerable UK drug supplies against parallel exporting.

Government bans parallel-exporting of more than 80 medicines used in intensive care units, including adrenaline, insulin, paracetamol and morphine, to protect supplies for hospitals treating coronavirus patients https://t.co/1PoNIjhVwc — MIMS Online (@mimsonline) March 20, 2020

The first signs of hospitals in London creaking under the pressure of coronavirus.

BREAKING:

Major London hospital declares 'critical incident' after running out of ICU beds due to surge in Covid-19 cases



One senior director in the capital just told me - 'this is f**king petrifying'



Free to viewhttps://t.co/JtSzbumgxF — Lawrence Dunhill (@LawrenceDunhill) March 20, 2020

Many healthcare professionals have been asking to see the evidence behind the government's coronavirus strategy - now Sir Patrick Vallance has published it.

The evidence feeding into the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies #SAGE is now live. This is supporting the government response to #COVID19 https://t.co/Ya9VYyIVeu pic.twitter.com/ImxLZSKeFg — Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, clinicians are wondering whether their government-issued PPE is actually worth wearing.

Crowdsource Q (we are also database searching):



From a GP working in COVID hotspot. "I was given this PPE [personal protective equipment]; will it protect me?"



This is not what was tested in the trials.



Tweeps, is there any evidence that such 'makeshift' PPE is effective? TY pic.twitter.com/qPCnVZHHqe — Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) March 20, 2020

