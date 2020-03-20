#GPcoronaEdit: The best on coronavirus from Twitter... without the headache

20 March 2020

Social media can be overwhelming in a crisis. Here GPonline filters out the noise to share the best knowledge, opinions and inspiration, from the healthcare community on Twitter.

Medical social media is now filtered: #GPcoronaEdit (AFP/Getty Images)

Every day the GPonline news team selects the must-read tweets to quickly update you on the latest frontline practice and conditions in the ever-changing coronavirus crisis:

Friday 20 March

Much discussion among GPs on whether a chest examination is of value versus the risk of close contact with the patient. Full conversation on Twitter.

Action taken by the government to protect vulnerable UK drug supplies against parallel exporting.

The first signs of hospitals in London creaking under the pressure of coronavirus.

Many healthcare professionals have been asking to see the evidence behind the government's coronavirus strategy - now Sir Patrick Vallance has published it.

Meanwhile, clinicians are wondering whether their government-issued PPE is actually worth wearing.

And finally a morale-booster from one great NHS team...

