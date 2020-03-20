GPcoronaEdit: The best on coronavirus from Twitter... Daily updates without the headache

Every day the GPonline news team selects the must-read tweets to quickly update you on the latest frontline practice and conditions in the ever-changing coronavirus crisis:
Saturday 21 March
Friday 20 March
Much discussion among GPs on whether a chest examination is of value versus the risk of close contact with the patient. Full conversation on Twitter.
Action taken by the government to protect vulnerable UK drug supplies against parallel exporting.
Government bans parallel-exporting of more than 80 medicines used in intensive care units, including adrenaline, insulin, paracetamol and morphine, to protect supplies for hospitals treating coronavirus patients https://t.co/1PoNIjhVwc
The first signs of hospitals in London creaking under the pressure of coronavirus.
Major London hospital declares 'critical incident' after running out of ICU beds due to surge in Covid-19 cases
One senior director in the capital just told me - 'this is f**king petrifying'
Many healthcare professionals have been asking to see the evidence behind the government's coronavirus strategy - now Sir Patrick Vallance has published it.
The evidence feeding into the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies #SAGE is now live. This is supporting the government response to #COVID19 https://t.co/Ya9VYyIVeu pic.twitter.com/ImxLZSKeFg— Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) March 20, 2020
Meanwhile, clinicians are wondering whether their government-issued PPE is actually worth wearing.
Crowdsource Q (we are also database searching):— Trisha Greenhalgh (@trishgreenhalgh) March 20, 2020
From a GP working in COVID hotspot. "I was given this PPE [personal protective equipment]; will it protect me?"
This is not what was tested in the trials.
And finally a morale-booster from one great NHS team...
