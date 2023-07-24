GPC England to unveil new chair two weeks after no confidence vote The BMA England GP committee will announce a new chair on 3 August, just two weeks after passing a no confidence vote in former chair Dr Farah Jameel, the association has confirmed. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up