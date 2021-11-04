GP workforce stalled over past year as slump in partners continues

There were 27,699 fully-qualified FTE GPs in September 2021 - down three from the total a year earlier, and down 187 compared with September 2019, according to figures from NHS Digital.

Numbers of FTE GP partners remain in rapid decline - with a 3% drop over the past year, analysis of the figures by GPonline shows. There were 16,922 FTE GP partners in September 2021 - down 546 from a year earlier and 1,340 over two years.

Salaried GP numbers have risen rapidly over the past two years, the data show - potentially reflecting doctors switching from partnership and locum work. GP trainees are also up sharply - 8,576 in September 2021 compared with 7,454 in post at the same stage in 2020.

GP workforce

The latest figures come just days after health and social care secretary Sajid Javid told MPs that the government was set to miss its manifesto pledge to increase the FTE GP workforce by 6,000 by 2024.

Falling GP numbers alongside soaring workload in general practice was cited by the BMA's GP committee as a key factor that has pushed the profession to the brink of industrial action in the wake of the poorly-received access plan and support package published by the government and NHS England last month.

Committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: 'GP numbers are falling, and the total number of patients continues to rise. The workload, even without addressing the backlog, is now more than we can realistically and safely manage.

'Patient care is suffering as a result. It’s important to stress that these actions are not directed at patients, nor the care they receive, but absolutely at the government and NHS England, and in the interests of patient safety, they must act now to stop the abuse, reverse the unsustainable workload and address the burnout felt by so many GPs and their teams. When you add to that the levels of bureaucracy we are expected to cope with, the time has come to say we cannot go on like this anymore.'

NHS staff retention

BMA workforce lead Dr Latifa Patel said this week that the government had missed an opportunity in the recent spending review announcement to increase NHS staffing and improve retention of staff.

Growing numbers of GPs taking early retirement and reducing their working hours amid unmanageable pressure have contributed to the stalling workforce numbers, despite record recruitment of trainees.

Dr Patel said: 'Mr Javid himself admits that the government is not on track to deliver the additional 6,000 GPs that his own party promised in its election manifesto - something we have been warning about for years.'

BMA analysis of workforce data shows that the profession has lost around 1,800 fully-qualified FTE GPs since 2015. Dr Patel added: 'The health secretary talks about increasing numbers of medical students, which, though much-needed, will take at least 10 years to produce new fully-qualified GPs and a minimum of 12 years for consultants.

Early retirement

'This therefore in no way addresses the immediate need to boost doctor numbers and retain staff to deal with the situation we’re facing. Recent BMA surveys have shown that more than half of doctors are looking to reduce their hours after the pandemic, while around half are considering retiring early. Increased recruitment will only help if we’re also able to prevent the haemorrhaging of doctors later in their career. This means that retention must be the absolute focus.'

Asked about falling numbers of GPs in partnership roles, Mr Javid told the House of Commons health select committee this week: 'I do think we are getting to the point where we need to take a fresh look at this. If there are things that are getting in the way of becoming a partner or becoming a salaried GP in a particular practice we need to work out what those are, listen to the GPs and make sure we are reacting.'

Mr Javid also appeared to repeate a claim featured in the controversial GP access plan about GP numbers that was condemned by doctors' leaders as an example of 'misleading' government statements that downplay the extent of the GP workforce crisis.

GPonline reported last month that the access plan said there were 'now over 1,200 more full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs than two years before' based on figures for June 2019 compared with figures for June 2021.

However, the figures include trainees - masking the fact that the fully-qualified FTE GP workforce increased by only 101 over this period. Meanwhile, the fully-qualified FTE GP workforce fell by 986 between March 2016 and March 2021, a 3.4% drop.

The BMA has also hit out at a recent change in methodology that means NHS Digital no longer includes estimated figures for practices that fail to submit data - a move that has made reductions in the GP workforce over the past five or six years look smaller.

NHS Digital figures for September 2021 are based on responses from 99.6% of GP practices in England, with figures for the previous two Septembers also based on data from a similar proportion of practices.