GP workforce shrank by 116 in May as appointments rose by 3.6m

By Nick Bostock on the 1 July 2022

The GP workforce shrank by 116 doctors in May 2022 - while appointments delivered in general practice rose by 3.6m compared with the previous month, official data show.

Stethoscope on keyboard
(Photo: artisteer/Getty Images)

The total number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in England fell from 27,743 in April this year to 27,627 in May, figures from NHS Digital show.

Over the past year the FTE, fully-qualified GP workforce dropped by more than 370 - down from 28,000 in June 2021.

Meanwhile, demand for appointments in general practice has continued to surge, with 27.6m appointments in May this year compared with 24m the month before.

GP workload

The total number of appointments delivered in May 2022 was also up sharply compared with 2021, when 23.6m standard appointments were delivered - although in May 2021 more than 8m COVID-19 vaccination appointments were delivered in general practice on top of standard appointments, compared with around 730,000 this May.

GP leaders warned that the government needed to wake up and take action to tackle the GP workforce crisis.

BMA GP committee workforce policy lead Dr Samira Anane said: 'How many more warnings does the government need to wake up and act on the GP workforce crisis?

'In the most recent year we’ve lost the equivalent of more than 370 FTE fully-qualified GPs in England, 116 of which were in the last month alone.

Unsustainable pressure

'Meanwhile practices and their staff are working harder than ever, with patients in England booking 3.6m more appointments in May than the month before. Clearly as demand goes up and workforce goes down, this is completely unsustainable. We need significantly more GPs, not less.'

The latest workforce figures come after the RCGP warned last week that the NHS could lose a staggering 19,000 GPs over the coming five years as intense pressure on the workforce takes a heavy toll.

The Health Foundation think tank, meanwhile, warned this week that general practice could face a shortfall of 11,000 GPs within a decade - and that a quarter of GP and practice nurse posts could be vacant.

Dr Anane said: 'This bleak yet sadly not unrealistic forecast shows how devastating it would be for patients and the wider health of communities if we continue to lose GPs at the rate we are now, with millions more patients losing access to "their family doctor" and practices being forced to close.

'With an additional loss of invaluable practice nurses, as laid out by the Health Foundation, it would be catastrophic for patients and practices that rely on their expertise and care every day.

'But there are solutions and the government needs to hear the cries of the profession for support and to be listened to. Action on meaningful investment, cutting bureaucracy and inflexibility that prevent GPs providing care for patients in the way they best need, inadequate practice buildings and IT systems that are not fit for 21st century care, and punitive pensions taxation rules that drive doctors away before they want to, would all make a difference to recruiting and keeping expert clinicians working within communities and protecting the future of general practice as we know it.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Image of Dr Rowena Christmas speaking

RCGP members call for stronger response to ‘GP bashing’ in the media

1 Jul 2022
RCGP letters from the conference

Winner of RCGP Research Paper of the Year announced

Professor Paul Little and colleagues have won this year's Research Paper of the Year...

1 Jul 2022
Stethoscope on keyboard

GP workforce shrank by 116 in May as appointments rose by 3.6m

The GP workforce shrank by 116 doctors in May 2022 - while appointments delivered...

1 Jul 2022
GP in a patient consultation

Government's short-term, top-down approach won't solve GP crisis, experts warn

Addressing the GP workforce crisis needs comprehensive long-term plans that factor...

1 Jul 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: BMA backs GP exit from PCNs, GMC under fire and solutions to the GP crisis

The team discusses votes at the BMA annual representative meeting on PCNs and pay,...

1 Jul 2022
Renewable energy

GP practices can be 'more ambitious' on tackling climate change

GP practices can be more ambitious in taking steps to tackle climate change than...

30 Jun 2022