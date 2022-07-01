GP workforce shrank by 116 in May as appointments rose by 3.6m

The total number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs in England fell from 27,743 in April this year to 27,627 in May, figures from NHS Digital show.

Over the past year the FTE, fully-qualified GP workforce dropped by more than 370 - down from 28,000 in June 2021.

Meanwhile, demand for appointments in general practice has continued to surge, with 27.6m appointments in May this year compared with 24m the month before.

GP workload

The total number of appointments delivered in May 2022 was also up sharply compared with 2021, when 23.6m standard appointments were delivered - although in May 2021 more than 8m COVID-19 vaccination appointments were delivered in general practice on top of standard appointments, compared with around 730,000 this May.

GP leaders warned that the government needed to wake up and take action to tackle the GP workforce crisis.

BMA GP committee workforce policy lead Dr Samira Anane said: 'How many more warnings does the government need to wake up and act on the GP workforce crisis?

'In the most recent year we’ve lost the equivalent of more than 370 FTE fully-qualified GPs in England, 116 of which were in the last month alone.

Unsustainable pressure

'Meanwhile practices and their staff are working harder than ever, with patients in England booking 3.6m more appointments in May than the month before. Clearly as demand goes up and workforce goes down, this is completely unsustainable. We need significantly more GPs, not less.'

The latest workforce figures come after the RCGP warned last week that the NHS could lose a staggering 19,000 GPs over the coming five years as intense pressure on the workforce takes a heavy toll.

The Health Foundation think tank, meanwhile, warned this week that general practice could face a shortfall of 11,000 GPs within a decade - and that a quarter of GP and practice nurse posts could be vacant.

Dr Anane said: 'This bleak yet sadly not unrealistic forecast shows how devastating it would be for patients and the wider health of communities if we continue to lose GPs at the rate we are now, with millions more patients losing access to "their family doctor" and practices being forced to close.

'With an additional loss of invaluable practice nurses, as laid out by the Health Foundation, it would be catastrophic for patients and practices that rely on their expertise and care every day.

'But there are solutions and the government needs to hear the cries of the profession for support and to be listened to. Action on meaningful investment, cutting bureaucracy and inflexibility that prevent GPs providing care for patients in the way they best need, inadequate practice buildings and IT systems that are not fit for 21st century care, and punitive pensions taxation rules that drive doctors away before they want to, would all make a difference to recruiting and keeping expert clinicians working within communities and protecting the future of general practice as we know it.'