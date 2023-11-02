GP vaccination catch-up campaign to target MMR jabs as measles cases rise

The annual national vaccination catch-up campaign, which forms part of the GP contract in England, will focus on MMR this year amid rising cases of measles.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

computer and stethoscope

NHS offers contract worth almost £300m for GP tech overhaul

2 Nov 2023
GMC sign

Doctors warn GMC plans to regulate physician associates are 'unsafe'

2 Nov 2023
GP prescribing

GP prescribing shift has stopped thousands of strokes, says NHS chief

2 Nov 2023
Delelgates at MIMS Learning Live

MIMS Learning Live is returning to Liverpool this November

1 Nov 2023
Medical centre sign

What are the fastest-rising sources of complaints in general practice?

1 Nov 2023