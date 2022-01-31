GP training: Recording consultations for training purposes

Recording consultations with patients may feel a bit uncomfortable at the time, but is a valuable part of a GP’s training, providing first-hand feedback on your performance and highlighting areas for improvement.

Videoing consultations has been a longstanding part of the GP training scheme and allows trainees to see themselves in action. It allows you to identify your strengths and weaknesses and to pinpoint the areas you need to work on, such as verbal and non-verbal communication and habits that you have but weren’t aware of.

Due to the pandemic virtual consultations have become a normal part of practice with many interactions with patients now being by telephone or video. As well as those consultations recorded for training purposes, telephone calls are often recorded and provide doctors with a good opportunity to review their communication skills.

When arranging to video and record consultations you need to be mindful of the relevant GMC guidance Making and using visual and audio recordings of patients, data protection regulations and any local guidelines from your deanery and the practice you’re working in.

The RCGP also has guidance on obtaining consent for the recorded consultation assessment (RCA), which trainees need to be familiar with. This talks about the importance of obtaining consent before the consultation takes place and that consent should also be confirmed after the consultation is over. The guidance also provides details on how consent can be requested and in what format and what evidence is needed.

Where recordings of consultations are being used for training and assessment purposes, patients need to know what the recording will be used for, who will listen to it or view it, how long it will be stored and how it will be destroyed.

Key issues to consider

Here are some steps to take before, during and after your recorded consultation.

What is the practice policy?

Firstly, make sure you are familiar with all of the relevant guidance on recording consultations, including the practice’s policy on audio recording or videoing consultations. There may be slight differences between practices so you need to ensure you are following the one that is specific to where the patient is registered, and where the consultation will take place.

Consent

Next, ensure you have written consent from your patient (or the person with parental responsibility in the case of a child) before the appointment takes place. The practice is likely to have a consent form for this purpose.

The patient needs to understand the recording process, the purpose of it and what the recording will be used for. Be prepared to answer any specific questions the patient may have. Only patients who are competent to give their consent should be asked to take part in video consultations for training purposes.

Also, let the patient know that they can withdraw their consent at any time, and this will not affect the care they receive. Where a patient has withdrawn their consent after the consultation, any recordings should be appropriately destroyed.

Put patients at ease

It is important to put the patient at their ease. They may be conscious of the fact the consultation is being audio recorded or videoed and feel intimidated by this. Reassure them that the presence of a recording device should not have a bearing on how the consultation is conducted or the care they receive.

Check your equipment

Make sure you know how to use the equipment at the practice where the consultation will take place and that it is in good working order in plenty of time before the patient arrives. It is important not to waste appointment time because you are unfamiliar with the equipment. You should not use your own personal equipment for audio recording or videoing consultations.

Check the consultation is suitable to record

It may be helpful to establish why the patient has booked the appointment before you arrange for the recording to take place, so that you know what they will be asking you about. This will ensure that the subject matter is appropriate for video, for example, it doesn’t include the need for an intimate examination, and that it fulfils your training needs. Some initial information will also allow you to prepare for the consultation.

Explain how the recording will be stored and used

It is also important to explain to the patient what the recording will be used for, how it will be stored and for how long. Videos should be treated with the same level of security as any other form of medical record and in accordance with data protection regulations. It shouldn’t be a surprise to the patient as to who might have sight of their consultation or listen to it.

Be mindful of security

Finally, remember that if you are taking the recording outside the practice, for example, to a training session the recording should be encrypted and on a secure device. Videos should not be stored on the recording equipment itself.

The patient should have given their express consent for you to take any recordings of them outside the practice and be aware of who the intended audience will be. You should check that those viewing the recording understand that the information contained within it is confidential and should not be disclosed further. This includes discussions in forums, for example, where the patient could be identified.

Watching the video or listening to the audio recording after the consultation and having the opportunity to discuss this with your trainer is a great opportunity to reflect on your style of consulting and the way in which you interact with the patient. Although it can seem quite daunting at first, it is a valuable learning opportunity and will help you to hone your skills.