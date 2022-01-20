GP training: Preparing for an interview GP trainer and partner Dr Pipin Singh provides advice to GP registrars approaching the end of their training on how to prepare for an interview at a GP practice. by Dr Pipin Singh (Picture: Morsa Images/Getty Image) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up