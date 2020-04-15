GP training: Conducting a successful telephone consultation Dr Pipin Singh offers practical advice to GP trainees on conducting telephone consultations both in-hours and out-of-hours, including a brief scenario trainees could face. by Dr Pipin Singh Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up