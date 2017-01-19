GP training: 5 common prescribing pitfalls and how to avoid them

Over a billion prescription items were dispensed by the NHS in 20191 so it’s hardly surprising that prescription errors are still one of the most common reasons for a claim notified to the MDU.

A recent survey of MDU members looked at the concerns doctors have around prescribing. Remote prescribing appears to cause the most worry for doctors with a third of those surveyed being concerned about an adverse event occurring.

Most prescribing errors, however, do not cause any significant harm to the patient, and the majority of claims dealt with by the MDU were successfully defended. Despite this, the error can cause great anxiety for the patient and prescriber.

Studies have shown that 1 in 20 prescriptions contain an error, increasing to 1 in 10 for GP trainees.2 Prescribing assessments are now part of the workplace-based assessments3 that GP trainees must complete as part of their training. This includes a formative self-assessment prescribing review which allows GP trainees to reflect on their prescribing and highlight any learning needs

Prescribing pitfalls

The five most common prescribing pitfalls in claims are the following:

1.Prescribing a drug to someone with a known allergy

Patients cannot always give a reliable history in relation to drug allergies, so it’s important to ensure that you also check the records for reported allergies, and to see what drugs have been prescribed in the past. Appropriate systems need to be in place to flag allergies in a way easily visible to doctors accessing the records.

Always document that you have asked the patient about allergies in case you need to defend your prescribing decision later.

2. Prescribing the wrong drug

In the past, wrong drugs were sometimes dispensed by pharmacists due to difficulty in deciphering a doctor’s handwriting. These days, computer generated prescriptions avoid this risk, and the error is usually made by the GP choosing the wrong drug from the drop down menu on the computer system.

Examples include choosing penicillamine instead of penicillin, or choosing the wrong route of administration, e.g. ear drops instead of eye drops.

3. Prescribing the wrong dose

This can also easily happen when choosing from a drop down menu, where a drug is listed with different preparations and strengths. Or a GP may simply choose the wrong dose for that particular patient in those circumstances.

There is a particular risk when prescribing for children or the elderly, who may require smaller doses, or where the dose may need to be calculated based on body weight.

There have been several claims cases involving opiates, where a higher than intended strength was prescribed, resulting in an overdose. One patient developed hypoxic brain injury following a cardiac arrest, and this case resulted in a compensation payment of nearly £2m. Another common error was prescribing a drug at the wrong frequency, for example methotrexate daily instead of weekly.

4. Failing to consider drug interactions, side effects and contraindications

Complaints and claims can arise when attention is not paid to possible interactions with other drugs the patient is taking or being prescribed. Side effects can develop, or the situation changes meaning that a drug is no longer appropriate such as when a patient on a long term anti-epileptic therapy becomes pregnant.

5. Failing to monitor appropriately

Over a third of doctors surveyed were particularly concerned about prescribing remotely for patients who had additional monitoring needs. Some drugs require monitoring because they have a narrow therapeutic range, such as phenytoin. Others, more commonly, require investigations to inform dose as with thyroxine and warfarin. Some drugs require monitoring to look for side effects, for example checking renal function in patients taking ACE inhibitors.

Research published in the BMJ in 2015 found that around one in 100 patients from 526 UK general practices included in the study were at risk of receiving an inappropriate prescription and around one in 250 had no record of monitoring within the recommended time period.4 The elderly, and those with multiple repeat prescriptions were most at risk.

How to avoid risks

The GMC’s detailed guidance on prescribing was updated in 2021. This states that doctors must be familiar with and follow the available prescribing guidance and take account of relevant national guidance.

The GMC acknowledges that the number of remote consultations carried out by GPs has increased due to the pandemic and are likely to remain, whether this is by phone or video consultation. Standards in prescribing apply equally in all settings and if safe prescribing can’t be carried out during a remote consultation, an alternative should be offered.

This might occur, for example, where prescribing requires a physical examination of the patient or if there are concerns about the patient’s capacity to understand the proposed treatment.

Just over 50% of those surveyed by the MDU felt confident in prescribing remotely and nearly 70% felt that the safest mode was face-to-face, suggesting this is an area of concern for doctors given the number of remote consultations now taking place. Despite this, over 90% of respondents believed that remote prescribing would continue after the pandemic.

You should prescribe medicines only if you have adequate knowledge of the patient’s health and you are satisfied that they serve the patient’s needs. You must also make sure that suitable arrangements are in place for monitoring, follow-up and review, taking account of the patients’ needs and any risks arising from the medicines.

The new guidance, like the GMC’s updated guidance on consent, emphasises the importance of establishing a dialogue with your patient to allow them to consider their options and decide whether or not to have treatment.

Awareness of the risks involved in prescribing helps to ensure safe practice, but errors do still happen. If you become aware of a prescribing error, contact your medical defence organisation for advice.

