GP trainees set out vision to lift general practice from crisis A groundbreaking consultation exercise led by GP trainees has produced a blueprint to tackle the crisis facing general practice - based on the views of doctors starting careers in the profession. by Nick Bostock (Photo: sturti/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up