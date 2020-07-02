GP trainees still paying thousands for NHS levy Boris Johnson promised to scrap

By Nick Bostock on the 2 July 2020

GP trainees are among overseas NHS staff continuing to face demands for thousands of pounds under the government's immigration health surcharge - more than a month after prime minister Boris Johnson promised to scrap the levy.

Parliament (Photo: Getty Images)
Parliament (Photo: Getty Images)

Shadow home office minister Holly Lynch told parliament this week that dozens of doctors working in the NHS continued to be forced to pay the levy, particularly as they moved roles and had to apply for a new visa. One doctor had been forced to pay the charge as recently as 24 June.

Ms Lynch, the Labour MP for Halifax, told MPs: 'I heard from Dr Ahmed Bani Sadara, from Pakistan, who is working in orthopaedics but starts his GP training in August. His change in visa means that, on 1 June, he had to pay the health surcharge for himself, his wife and his six-month-old daughter, having already been asked to pay the charge for his daughter when she was born in this country just six months ago.'

The surcharge currently costs £400 per person and is charged to people coming into the UK from outside the EU to work or study. It is set to rise to £624 from October and to be levied from thousands of EU workers in addition to those from outside the EU once Brexit goes ahead at the end of the year.

The prime minister performed a sharp U-turn last month, announcing on 22 May that the charge would be dropped for overseas health and care workers - just 24 hours after insisting in the House of Commons that maintaining the charge was 'the right way forward'.

Immigration health surcharge

However, Ms Lynch said in a debate on the government's immigration bill that despite demands for urgent 'practical clarification' from the BMA, the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of Physicians and Unison over when the government would stop demanding the fee from NHS and social care staff, 'we are no nearer to having any insight into what progress, if any, has been made'.

Home office minister Kevin Foster said during the debate that the government would 'look into exempting eligible workers in health and social care from having to pay the immigration health surcharge, as announced by the prime minister'.

Mr Johnson's policy reversal followed intense criticism from opposition politicians and health leaders. The BMA has said the imposition of a health surcharge on staff working in the NHS is 'unfair and illogical' - pointing out that because these workers already pay tax and national insurance, the fee effectively forces them to pay twice to use the very services they help to run.

Challenging the prime minister over the charge a day before his U-turn, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said staff working in health and care roles were 'risking their lives for the sake of all of us' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked: 'Does the prime minister think it’s right that care workers coming from abroad and working on our frontline should have to pay a surcharge of hundreds – sometimes thousands of pounds – to use the NHS themselves?'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP trainees still paying thousands for NHS levy Boris Johnson promised to scrap

GP trainees still paying thousands for NHS levy Boris Johnson promised to scrap

GP trainees are among overseas NHS staff continuing to face demands for thousands...

2 Jul 2020
GP fear surge of avoidable illness as patients skip routine vaccinations in pandemic

GP fear surge of avoidable illness as patients skip routine vaccinations in pandemic

Patients have been urged not to skip routine vaccination amid concerns the COVID-19...

2 Jul 2020
GPs plan drive-through flu clinics amid COVID-19 safety fears

GPs plan drive-through flu clinics amid COVID-19 safety fears

GP practices are planning drive-through flu clinics to maximise uptake of jabs during...

1 Jul 2020
£20,000 golden hello scheme could trigger hidden costs, accountants warn

£20,000 golden hello scheme could trigger hidden costs, accountants warn

A government scheme offering £20,000 golden hellos for new partners could trigger...

1 Jul 2020
GPs demand release of COVID funding as practices face 'severe financial disruption'

GPs demand release of COVID funding as practices face 'severe financial disruption'

GP practices are facing ‘severe financial disruption’ and could go bankrupt without...

30 Jun 2020
£20,000 golden hello scheme for new GP partners opens from 1 July

£20,000 golden hello scheme for new GP partners opens from 1 July

GPs taking up partnership roles for the first time can apply for a £20,000 golden...

30 Jun 2020