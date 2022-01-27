GP told to 'restore routine services' as COVID-19 jab campaign winds down

In a letter to GPs, NHS officials thanked the profession for 'all you have done and continue to do to protect the nation' in the COVID-19 pandemic - and hailed the 'incredible' 6.8m doses of vaccine delivered by practices in December alone.

Where services were paused as practices diverted attention to delivering the accelerated jab campaign in the face of surging rates of COVID-19 infection as Omicron spread across the UK, NHS England said it was important that providers are now 'able to restore routine services'.

High uptake to date of COVID-19 booster jabs means demand is now expected to be lower, NHS England said - setting out three priority areas for practices to focus on in the period up to 31 March.

Routine care

Care should continue to be prioritised according to the clinical judgment of practices and PCNs, but with a focus on the following key areas:

continued delivery of general practice services, which includes timely ongoing access for urgent care with clinical prioritisation, the ongoing management of long-term conditions, suspected cancer, routine vaccination and screening, annual health checks for vulnerable patients, and tackling the backlog of deferred care events,

management of symptomatic COVID-19 patients in the community, as part of the local system approach, including supporting monitoring and access to therapeutics where clinically appropriate,

ongoing delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The NHS England letter emphasises that practices should agree with their commissioner a 'plan that sets out how QOF care will be delivered wherever possible, taking a clinical prioritisation approach and looking to minimise any health inequalities'.

Health inequality

PCNs, meanwhile, are urged to focus on 'reaching the most vulnerable people' and on minimising inequality in uptake of healthcare - and to prioritise booster jabs in care home staff and residents as well as in at-risk patients and other priority groups.

The letter adds: 'We recognise that winter pressures continue to present daily challenges and we have put in place support packages to help optimise, use and fund additional capacity which remain until the end of March, including the Winter Access Fund, temporary GP contract changes and support for annual health checks for people with severe mental illnesses or learning disabilities.

'Importantly, we value and support your professional clinical judgment in balancing the above priorities, with the help of your local system. In applying those professional clinical judgments, the needs of your most vulnerable patients will continue to be paramount, as will your concerns about the potential impact of unmet or deferred care needs and the impact of this for your patient population.'