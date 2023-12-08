GP survey overhaul could distort understanding of patient satisfaction, BMA warns Changes to the GP patient survey for 2024 could make tracking patient satisfaction harder and risk undermining patient feedback on access to their preferred health professional, GPs have warned. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up