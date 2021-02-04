GP surgery forced to close after suspected arson attack

By Nick Bostock on the 4 February 2021

A GP practice in Nottinghamshire was forced to close temporarily this week after a suspected arson attack that has triggered an 'extensive police and fire investigation'.

GP surgery hit by suspected arson attack (Photo: Sheila Paras/Getty Images)
GP surgery hit by suspected arson attack (Photo: Sheila Paras/Getty Images)

Emergency services arrived at the practice in the early hours of 2 February to find a fire burning inside the Roundwood Surgery, in Mansfield - and police have confirmed the incident is being treated as arson.

An update posted on the practice website shortly after the incident said the surgery had been 'broken into and set on fire' - advising patients with booked appointments not to attend and to wait to be contacted.

The fire prompted an outpouring of support from patients who expressed their shock and paid tribute to surgery staff on social media platforms. One wrote: 'After all your work this past year especially, this is the last thing you needed and it truly is heartbreaking.' 

A further update from the practice said that 'luckily the fire was contained to one clinical room' but that there was potential further water damage.

GP practice fire

Detective inspector Stuart Temple of Nottinghamshire Police said: 'Firefighters and police officers were swiftly on the scene following a report of a fire to a surgery in Mansfield. Officers closed the surrounding roads following the incident.

'A joint fire and police investigation began on Tuesday morning and we are now treating the fire as a possible deliberate ignition. We continue to appeal to anyone can help with our enquiries to come forward. There has been no report of any injuries.'

Practice staff continued to offer phone appoinments, and a statement from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG confirmed that patients had been offered face-to-face appoinments where needed at 'neighbouring practices, where Roundwood Surgery staff will be waiting to see them'.

Responding to comments posted online by patients, a statement on the surgery website said: 'On behalf of the whole team at Roundwood Surgery we cannot express in words how thankful we are for all the amazing comments you have given us. We are truly blessed to have such amazing patients. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GP surgery forced to close after suspected arson attack

GP surgery forced to close after suspected arson attack

A GP practice in Nottinghamshire was forced to close temporarily this week after...

4 Feb 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

3 Feb 2021
#myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

#myGPteam celebrates the outstanding work of GP teams across the UK

Last week GPonline launched its #myGPteam initiative to recognise the contribution...

3 Feb 2021
One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could cut transmission by 67%

One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine could cut transmission by 67%

New data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine suggests that one dose of the...

3 Feb 2021
How GPs battled severe floods to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines

How GPs battled severe floods to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines

GPs in Cheshire delivered thousands of COVID-19 jabs despite severe floods triggered...

3 Feb 2021
GPs defy calls to discard COVID-19 vaccine as second-dose jabs continue

GPs defy calls to discard COVID-19 vaccine as second-dose jabs continue

The number of second-dose COVID-19 jabs spiked to levels not seen since the start...

3 Feb 2021