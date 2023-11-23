GP supervision role for ARRS staff must be fully funded, say LMCs GPs and ARRS staff need 'funded and protected time' for supervision and learning, and practices should face no new access targets until the overhaul is complete, LMCs have warned. by Kimberley Hackett and Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up