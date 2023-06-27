GP 'retirement time bomb' warning with one in five aged over 55

General practice is facing a 'retirement time bomb' because 22% of the fully-qualified GP workforce is aged over 55, the Liberal Democrats have warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA Wales GP committee chair Dr Gareth Oelmann

Welsh GPs issue 'SOS' call as spiralling crisis threatens patient safety

28 Jun 2023
GP consulting room

GP 'retirement time bomb' warning with one in five aged over 55

28 Jun 2023
Close up of BMA official picket armband

Consultants vote in favour of industrial action with first strike next month

27 Jun 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

How the COVID inquiry can put right unfair vilification of GPs during the pandemic

27 Jun 2023
GP surgery sign

Two thirds of GPs ready for industrial action this year

27 Jun 2023
Woman walking through airport

Medico-legal: Be alert for travel-related illnesses this summer

26 Jun 2023