GP recruitment hits new record as 3,793 trainees accept posts in 2020 The number of GPs recruited this year is the highest in NHS history after 3,793 doctors accepted posts, officials have confirmed. by Nick Bostock GP trainees at record number (Photo: Peter Cade/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package