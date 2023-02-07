GP pressure to continue as experts warn NHS backlog will remain through 2023 General practice faces continuing heavy pressure after experts warned that the record NHS elective care backlog will not be reduced over the coming year. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up