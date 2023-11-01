GP prescribing shift has stopped thousands of strokes, says NHS chief GPs have saved thousands of lives and prevented up to 17,000 strokes in the past 18 months by stepping up prescribing of blood-thinning medication, the NHS England chief executive has said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up