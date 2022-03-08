GP premises crisis forcing practices to 'juggle desks' to fit ARRS staff

Doctors' leaders have warned that a shortage of space in GP premises could derail the multibillion-pound recruitment scheme, in the latest blow to an initiative intended to bring in 26,000 staff to support general practice by 2024.

The ARRS is worth more than £3.5bn over four years from 2020/21 to 2023/24 and forms a critical plank of the government’s manifesto promise to increase the number of annual appointments in general practice by 50m. Each PCN is set to recruit around 21 extra staff.

But family doctors have warned that they are spending significant amounts of time fiddling with rotas and exploring alternative solutions to house growing teams. Concerns about PCN teams outgrowing practice estates come as a think tank report last week found a lack of adequate space for ARRS staff is ‘fast becoming an issue in many areas’ and requires support from experts to find fixes.

The BMA has warned that the government will fail to meet its target of bringing in 6,000 extra GPs and 26,000 allied healthcare professionals by 2024 unless it comes up with fresh solutions to support ‘a desperate need for expansion’. It has also warned high quality care is at risk.

Last month, Doncaster GP and BMA GP committee executive team member Dr Dean Eggitt tweeted that he been forced to send home a pharmacist from his practice because there was no room for them to work in the surgery.

He explained that remote working could not be used as a solution because the clinician was a ‘new prescriber’ - adding that many staff hired through the scheme needed close supervision and thus space in practices.

Today, I've had to send a pharmacist home.



My surgery is full and we haven't got space for everyone.



The NHS isn't just short on team members, it's short on physical space. — Dr Dean (@DeanEggitt) February 23, 2022

Dr Eggitt told GPonline that the premises issue within general practice would soon come to a head. He said: 'The BMA has long raised the issue of GP premises not having enough space for their staff, and that many local practices are in desperate need of expansion to deliver the high-quality care patients need.

‘The government pledged to recruit an extra 6,000 GPs by 2025, as well as 26,000 more primary care staff – commitments they have recently suggested won’t be fulfilled. However, these targets can never be realised if there isn’t the space for staff to work in - the two go hand-in-hand, and premises expansion must be addressed if there’s any chance of seriously bolstering the workforce.

‘It’s unacceptable that primary care staff currently have to manage their shifts – and in turn, when they see their patients – based on the amount of working space available to them at any one time. That’s why any plans to increase the workforce must be matched with promises to upgrade or extend existing premises, as well as building new ones to meet demand.’

Londonwide LMCs also told GPonline that practices in the capital were struggling with space as they recruited more ARRS workers. GPs in the area said that exploring estates solutions was ‘wasting time’, while a lack of room was leading to ‘unsatisfactory ways of working’.

GP premises

A clinical director in south west London said: ‘In our PCN we have to juggle every day to fit everyone in and this leads to time wasting and unsatisfactory ways of working. Having to vacate a room before you have finished your clinical session is very stressful.

‘There has been insufficient thought and support given to the IT needs of the ARRS staff. Most practices don’t have spare desk space/PCs/laptops. The face-to-face time for the ARRS staff is reduced sometimes because of lack of space and IT.’

A GP clinical director in the south east of London said: ‘Our main concerns are around space for the ARRS, inflated costs of hiring ARRS roles due to the demand for a few roles, e.g pharmacists.

‘In our borough we have tried to recruit mental health practitioners three times but have been unable to - the lead mental health employer is not even able to recruit to their own roles. For some of the newer ARRS roles, there is a lack of clarity in terms of job progression and security which can put people off from trying them.’

A managing partner in north-west London said: ‘Space is a major issue and is one of a few high risk items on our risk register, as a five-site practice with a list large enough to be our own PCN. We have compromised so far by asking co-located community services to relocate but this is clearly deleterious to our effective working with them.’

Remote consulting

During a GP webinar on 3 April NHS England primary care director Dr Ursula Montgomery acknowledged growing issues around estates but suggested that there were multiple solutions for practices to house their expanding teams.

She said: ‘We understand that estates can be challenging [and] we really think that this is a system wide conversation - and an opportunity to look across the entire system for where you can make better use of space.

‘We've got the increasing use of digital, which enables flexibility in terms of space - and then there is the Estates and Technology Transformation Fund (ETTF) funding as well. Every year we publish the latest funding available and encourage PCNs and practices to work together with commissioners to really draw up some plans to access the funding.’

Last week a King’s Fund report argued that integrated care systems (ICSs) would need to support practices in necessary redesigns of the primary care estate if multidisciplinary team working is to become successful.

The report said many GPs raised a lack of space as an issue - not only accommodating ARRS staff but also for an increasing number of GP registrars, with one PCN clinical director saying they had no space within their six practices to house a new starter.

Last August a NHS Confederation report warned that primary care estates were becoming a ‘limiting factor’ in the development of PCNs as they said clinical directors were concerned about how they would accommodate their expanding workforce.