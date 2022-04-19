GP practices told to scrap 'physical distancing' despite COVID-19 workforce pressures

By Nick Bostock on the 19 April 2022

GP practices have been told to reinstate 'pre-pandemic physical distancing' after an update to infection prevention and control (IPC) advice - despite LMCs reporting high levels of staff absences due to COVID-19.

Social distancing floor sign
(Photo: wellsie82/Getty Images)

Updated advice from the UK Health Security Agency says that 'transmission based precautions' such as physical distancing in healthcare settings are 'not routinely required'.

A letter from NHS England to hospitals and CCGs, responding to the updated IPC advice, outlines plans for 'adapting the way that the NHS operates with COVID-19 in general circulation and with the virus likely to remain endemic for some time to come'.

The letter says that changes in the advice justify 'returning to pre-pandemic physical distancing in all areas, including in emergency departments, ambulances and patient transport, as well as all primary care, inpatient and outpatient settings'.

COVID-19 cases

Plans to drop social distancing come despite LMCs continuing to report high levels of staff absences in primary care and pressure on GP practices from high rates of COVID-19 infection.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, LMCs highlighted pressure on general practice from COVID-19 - citing cases of practices struggling to operate with up to a third of staff absent from work. Practices reported that the shortfall of staff had been compounded by annual leave over the holiday period.

The UKHSA advice says 'universal masking with face coverings or surgical masks' should continue in healthcare settings and backs application of 'standard infection control precautions' including PPE and hand hygiene for all patients attending for appointments who have been triaged.

However, the change in social distancing rules comes despite acknowledgement in the UKHSA advice that the WHO is continuing to advise that 'a physical distance of at least 1m should be maintained between and among patients, staff, and all other persons in healthcare settings' - and that this distance 'should be increased wherever feasible'.

Social distancing floor sign

GP practices told to scrap 'physical distancing' despite COVID-19 workforce pressures

GP practices have been told to reinstate 'pre-pandemic physical distancing' after...

