How GP practices should support shielded patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

GP practices had until the end of Tuesday 14 April to confirm their list of the patients most at-risk from COVID-19. These are the patients that are expected to 'shield' themselves. Full guidance for GP practices on this aspect of their role during the pandemic is available here.

Which patients are affected?

Patients in the very high risk group include the following:

People with a solid organ transplant such as a kidney or liver transplant

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD. The criteria to identify severe asthma and severe COPD is here.

People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell).

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection. The relevant therapies are listed here (Annex F).

People who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

During a webinar on Thursday 23 April, NHS England primary cae medical director Dr Nikki Kanani said that patients who have had a splenectomy had also been added to the list and had been sent letters. However, this has not been updated on official guidance. She also asked practices to check to make sure that these patients had been added to the list.

These patients are being advised to stay at home at all times and avoid face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks. Full guidance for patients on shielding is here.

How many patients does this affect?

Around 900,000 patients were identified via hospital data at the end of March and received a letter advising them to shield. Flags should have been added to GP systems to identify these people. A second phase identified a further 400,000 patients using primary care data and letters and texts started being sent to this group on 7 April.

Practices should have received advice on how to run a system search for a report containing this list of patients from their system suppliers. Current search guidance for each system provider can be found in the annex to this letter to practices.

Practices should have reviewed this list of patients for accuracy by the end of Tuesday 14 April.

If GPs considered there were patients on the register who should not be included, they were advised to code them low/medium risk vulnerability – system suppliers should have advised the practice of which code to use. The original code will remain in the record, but any reports run will use the most-recently added code.

If these patients were on the initial central list they may have already received a letter advising them to 'shield'. Therefore practices may need to contact these patients to discuss their circumstances.

Other patients

There has been some confusion about adding further patients to this list because practices were initially asked to identify additional people using guidance produced by NHS England, the BMA and the RCGP, which suggested the patient groups this could cover. NHS England later told practices to distragard this.

An FAQ for clinicians, initially published on 3 April and updated on 11 April, says that GPs and hospital consultants can now add or remove patients from the register based on their own clinical judgment. Practices were also expected to do this by the end of Tuesday 14 April by adding appropriate codes to the patient records. Any patient identified by the practice should have been sent a letter (template letters are here).

GPs and consultants will also be able to add additional patients to the shielding group throughout the pandemic by using appropriate codes. Patients identified in secondary care should receive a letter from their hospital doctor, who should also inform the practice that they have identified this patient. Trusts will be providing NHS Digital with lists of these patients so that GP systems are updated.

If GPs don't agree that a patient identified as 'high risk' by the hospital falls into this category they should discuss it with the trust. If different opinions still exist the patient should remain in the highest risk category.

Patients who self identify

Patients have also been asked to self-identify via the government website and practices should receive a list of these patients from their system supplier between 17 and 24 April. The guidance says the list of patients who will need adding to the high-risk list is likely to be very small given the review practices will have already completed.

Practices should review this new list by 28 April and determine which patients should be flagged as high, medium or low risk. For those flagged as high risk the practice will need to send them a shielding letter.

If patients not included on the register want to follow shielding advice that is there own choice. However the latest guidance says that those not on the register, but in the broader group of patients at risk (which is effectively the groups entitled to a free flu jab), should be advised to follow social distancing.

What help will patients get?

NHS Digital will pull details of the patient records that are flagged every week. This means that these people will be able to access the government's shielding support for food and medicines delivery – although support is initially focused on people who have no other means of getting food and medicine. The guidance says that there may be a lag in processing this information and, if so, patients requiring urgent help should contact their local authority.

Patients are also required to register for this support here: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus-extremely-vulnerable If someone does not have access to the internet, refer them to the phone line in the letter.

The NHS is also providing further support to patients at risk via the Goodsam App and NHS Volunteer Responders. Any health professional or local authority can refer people who require assistance. Referrals can be made via the NHS Volunteer Responders portal here https://goodsamapp.org/NHSreferral or by calling 0808 196 3382. This support is available to anyone in need and not just the highest-risk group.

What should practices do for shielded patients?

During the webinar on 23 April, Dr Nikki Kanani said that practices should be contacting these patients to check that they understand what is happening. She added: 'It's really important to make sure that these patients aren't left at home in a particularly vulnerable position because they haven't got contact with anyone.'

A presentation during the webinar suggested that these conversations should:

discuss what shielding means

describe any changes to their ongoing care and treatment

confirm they have an arrangement in place for delivering medication

check they are aware of the government support offer (see above)

NHS England is setting up an expert group that will be chaired by deputry primary care medical director Dr Raj Patel, and involve input from the RCGP, to consider what healthcare support should be provided to patients who are shielding.

According to the latest standard operating procedure (dated 6 April), practices should:

Ensure the situation is clearly flagged in the patient's record.

Review patients' care plans, adapting them where needed or appropriate, including undertaking any essential follow-up. This should be done remotely where possible.

Help patients receive their medicine supplies regularly by helping them to arrange electronic repeat dispensing and enlisting the support of local resource (this could be co-ordinated through your social prescribing link worker or equivalent) and voluntary sector partners to collect and deliver.

Speak to patients (remotely where possible) who have an urgent medical question relating to their health and/or pre-existing condition (they may also need to contact their specialist consultant directly).

Liaise with local community health services to review patients receiving mental health or learning disability support who may need additional help or support.

Patient appointments

The standard operating procedure advises that these patients should be dealt with remotely wherever possible. However, if they need to be seen face-to-face they should have a home visit.

It also recommends that local areas set up separate home visiting services for these patients for when they do need a face-to-face appointment. They shouldn't attend the surgery. Strict infection control processes should be employed when visiting these patients.

