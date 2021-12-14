GP practices to redeploy staff as NHS demands extra funding to fight Omicron

An NHS England letter setting out next steps for deployment of COVID-19 vaccines says all GP practices - including those not involved with local vaccination services - should now 'clinically prioritise your services to free up maximum capacity to support the COVID-19 vaccination programme alongside delivering urgent or emergency care and other critical services'.

Steps practices must consider 'could include pausing routine and non-urgent care and redeploying staff to support delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations', the letter says.

NHS leaders have asked the Treasury for additional funding to support the accelerated COVID-19 vaccination drive, after the government set out plans to offer all eligible adults a booster jab by the end of 2021.

COVID-19 jabs

Vaccine deliveries to sites administering COVID-19 jabs will be doubled, the letter says - and vaccination sites have been urged to complete vaccinations in care homes and housebound patients by the end of the week beginning 13 December.

Sites are advised to 'request resources to enable them to operate 12 hours a day as standard, seven days a week', and the NHS England letter adds: 'In every community there should be slots available at least 16 hours a day. This should extend to 24-hour operations where relevant for the local community.'

The letter echoes a warning from health and social care secretary Sajid Javid in parliament on 13 December that the UK faces a dramatic rise in hospitalisations and infections as a 'tidal wave' of Omicron infections spreads across the country.

The letter warns: 'Scientists are very concerned about the spread of Omicron due to the speed with which it spreads and because two doses do not appear to provide much protection, threatening a new wave of infections, hospitalisations and deaths greater even than those seen in previous waves.'

Maximum uptake

It adds: 'Now is the time to pull out all of the stops to ensure maximum uptake, including first and second doses.'

However, GP leaders have warned that there are 'no easy decisions' when it comes to deciding what to prioritise in general practice, with huge levels of demand and large numbers of patients requiring urgent care amid record waits for NHS hospital treatment.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel told the BBC's Newsnight: 'There are no easy decisions to make and certainly for general practice at the moment everything that is coming in through our phone lines and our doors is urgent because there is just such a significant backlog.

'So we are continuing to have conversations with government about how they can support us in trying to create additional capacity to both continue looking after our patients - because that is really important, we can't drop that - and also create additional capacity to vaccinate.'

Workload prioritisation

The BMA and RCGP are currently working on updating workload prioritisation guidance for general practice, and NHS England's letter also referred to 'further guidance' to come in an operational note from the two organisations.

BMA leaders have called for COVID-19 restrictions to go further to slow the spread of Omicron - warning that 'relying entirely on the vaccine booster programme' was a mistake. The association has called measures including the return of 2m social distancing requirements, increased requirements around face coverings, more limits on large indoor gatherings and changes to infection control measures in healthcare settings.

The government confirmed on 13 December that 10 patients with confirmed Omicron infection had been hospitalised, with one person now confirmed to have become the first in the UK to die while infected with the new variant.

NHS England's letter says there are 'no supply challenges with either the Moderna or Pfizer booster stocks'.