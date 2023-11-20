GP practices to recruit men for prostate cancer screening trial next year

The trial, which is backed by £16m government funding and £26m from Prostate Cancer UK, will run by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) and Prostate Cancer UK.

Prostate Cancer UK said the TRANSFORM trial would involve hunderds of thousands of men and be the biggest trial in prostate cancer screening for 20 years. It will compare the most promising tests that are available, including MRI scans, to provide evidence about the best way to screen for the disease.

One in ten of those invited will be Black men because this group has double the risk of developing prostate cancer than those from other ethnic backgrounds.

Men taking part in the trial will be aged 50 to 75, with Black men eligible to participate between the ages of 45 and 75.

Prostate cancer screening trial

On average more than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer and around 12,000 die from the condition each year. Prostate Cancer UK said it is the most common cancer that does not currently have a national screening programme.

The trial is due to get underway next spring, with recruitment of men likely to begin in the autumn.

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said: '12,000 men die of prostate cancer each year and it’s the most common cancer that doesn’t have a national screening programme.

'It’s about time that changed. That’s why we’re launching our biggest and most ambitious trial ever. It will finally give us the answers we need to develop a routine testing system and save thousands of men each year.

'Prostate Cancer UK's unique focus and expertise made us the only organisation that could really deliver this paradigm-shifting trial, and we’re delighted that the Government has backed our vision to revolutionise diagnosis.'

Improving diagnosis

Health and social care secretary Victoria Atkins said: 'Cancer survival rates continue to improve in the UK, with the disease being diagnosed at an earlier stage more often. But more must be done.

'Our hope is that this funding will help to save the lives of thousands more men through advanced screening methods that can catch prostate cancer as early as possible.'

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief executive of the NIHR, said: 'New research into harnessing innovative screening methods is crucial in finding ways to detect this serious disease earlier, in the race against time to save lives.

'Together we can aim to generate high quality long-term evidence to benefit men at risk of developing this condition, and to inform those who plan and deliver NHS services of how best to test for the disease.'



