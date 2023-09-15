GP practices could receive funding for 6% pay uplift from early October BMA leaders hope talks with the government over a 6% pay uplift for salaried GPs and practice staff will conclude this month, with funding reaching practices from early October. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up