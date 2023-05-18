GP practices need urgent support with rising costs, LMCs warn

GP practices across the UK need urgent support to cope with sharp rises in costs for energy and other expenses, LMCs have warned.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

LMC conference sign

UK LMCs conference 2023: full coverage

18 May 2023
LMC votes

GP practices need urgent support with rising costs, LMCs warn

18 May 2023
Patients in GP waiting room

1 in 5 people in England would be without a GP if practices stuck to 'safe limit'

18 May 2023
LMC conference sign

LMCs to debate salaried GP workload cap and debt cancellation for trainees

18 May 2023
Driving on motorway in evening

Common GP concerns about reporting patients to the DVLA

17 May 2023
GP consultation

GPs block drafty windows with tape as four in 10 work in unfit premises

17 May 2023