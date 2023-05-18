GP practices need urgent support with rising costs, LMCs warn GP practices across the UK need urgent support to cope with sharp rises in costs for energy and other expenses, LMCs have warned. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up