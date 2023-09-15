What GP practices need to know about RAAC John Clark from primary care property experts Aitchison Raffety sets out what GPs need to know about reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (RAAC) and how it might affect practice buildings. by John Clark Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up