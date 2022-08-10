GP practices likely to spearhead polio booster campaign for all children in London aged 1-9

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that at least one positive sample of the poliovirus had been found in sewage in the boroughs of Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.



The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended a targeted vaccination campaign aimed at children under 10, prioritising areas where the virus is present. Parents have been advised that they will be contacted by the NHS when their child’s turn to get the vaccine comes up.

The UKHSA confirmed to GPonline that, while approaches to vaccinations might vary from borough to borough, it was likely the jabs would predominantly be provided by GP practices. NHS England said it had no further information on how vaccinations would be rolled out at the present time.

Risk to public is low

The UKHSA stressed that there have been no confirmed cases of polio and the risk to the wider population is low.

The booster programme will start with the areas where the poliovirus has been detected and vaccination rates are low and followed by a rapid rollout across all boroughs, according to the UKHSA. The polio booster will be in addition to the NHS childhood vaccination catch-up campaign that is currently taking place across London.

The campaign will cover all children aged one to nine, including those whose vaccinations are up to date.

The UKHSA said it believed there had been some level of virus transmission in affected boroughs, which may extend to adjacent areas and that transmission has gone beyond a close network of a few individuals.

The NHS in London said it was already 'reaching out' to parents and carers of children whose vaccinations were not up to date and advising them they could book a catch-up appointment at their practice.

Polio vaccination

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said that no cases of polio had been reported and for the majority of the population, who are fully vaccinated, the risk was low.

She said: ‘But we know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates. This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and puts those residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk.

'Polio is a serious infection that can cause paralysis but nationally the overall risk is considered low because most people are protected by vaccination.'



Jane Clegg, chief nurse for the NHS in London said: 'While the majority of Londoners are protected from polio, the NHS will shortly be contacting parents of eligible children aged one to nine years old to offer them a top-up dose to ensure they have maximum protection from the virus.

'We are already reaching out to parents and carers of children who aren’t up to date with their routine vaccinations, who can book a catch-up appointment with their GP surgery now and for anyone not sure of their child’s vaccination status, they can check their Red Book.'