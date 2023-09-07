GP practices growing more reliant on locums but many struggle to hire them GP practices are becoming more reliant on locums but more than half say they have been unable to recruit one when needed in the past six months, GPonline polling reveals. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up