How have GP practices fared under CQC inspections?

The latest annual report from the CQC sets out ratings for all of the sectors it regulates. GPonline looks at how general practice has performed.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Subscribe now

Benefits include:

  • Full site access
  • Subscriber exclusive content
  • Exclusive bulletins

Choose a package

Just published

How have GP practices fared under CQC inspections?

How have GP practices fared under CQC inspections?

16 Oct 2020
CQC flags concern over GP access despite 2m face-to-face appointments last week

CQC flags concern over GP access despite 2m face-to-face appointments last week

16 Oct 2020
86,000-patient GP at Hand now holds largest practice list in England

86,000-patient GP at Hand now holds largest practice list in England

15 Oct 2020
GPs face wave of complaints due to COVID-19 impact on NHS

GPs face wave of complaints due to COVID-19 impact on NHS

15 Oct 2020
Providing advice and support for GPs during the pandemic Promoted

Providing advice and support for GPs during the pandemic

Sponsored by The MDU
15 Oct 2020 GPconnect
NHS England moves goalposts after new partners denied £20,000 golden hello

NHS England moves goalposts after new partners denied £20,000 golden hello

15 Oct 2020