GP practices denied funding to vaccinate their own staff against flu GPs have hit out at NHS England over a 'maddeningly frustrating' failure to offer practices funding to vaccinate their staff against flu this year. by Nick Bostock (Photo: fstop123/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up