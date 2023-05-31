GP practices delivering 10% more appointments per day compared with 2019

GP practices in England delivered 10% more appointments per working day in the first four months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2019, GPonline analysis reveals.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

GP practices delivering 10% more appointments per day compared with 2019

31 May 2023
computer and stethoscope

Major IT system outage heaps pressure on GPs over bank holiday

30 May 2023
GP consulting room

Proportion of GPs aged over 55 rising as workforce shrinks

30 May 2023
Clinical trials: Microscope in a lab

GPs could be incentivised to recruit patients onto commercial clinical trials

26 May 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: How many GPs do we need for safe general practice, pay restoration, the state of premises

26 May 2023
Stethoscope and a computer

EMIS to keep panic button after outcry from GPs

25 May 2023