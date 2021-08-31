GP practices to deliver 200,000 doses a year of new anti-cholesterol jab

Draft final guidance from NICE recommends the novel anti-cholesterol drug inclisiran as 'an option for people with primary hypercholesterolaemia or mixed dyslipidaemia who have already had a previous cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke'.

The drug can be administered in primary care as a twice-yearly injection, and can be prescribed by itself or alongside statins or other anti-cholesterol products.

NHS England said a deal with the drug's manufacturer Novartis would allow 300,000 people to receive it over the next three years - suggesting GP practices could be expected to deliver two inclisiran jabs to 100,000 patients a year.

Cholesterol drug

Officials estimate that the drug could 'prevent 55,000 heart attacks and strokes, saving 30,000 lives within the next decade'.

Meindert Boysen, NICE deputy chief executive and director of the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation, said: 'Inclisiran represents a potential game-changer in preventing thousands of people from dying prematurely from heart attacks and strokes.

'We’re therefore pleased to be able to recommend it as a cost-effective option on the NHS supported by the ground-breaking deal between NHS England and Improvement and Novartis - a deal that could see as many as 300,000 people with high cholesterol or mixed dyslipidaemia who have already had a previous cardiovascular event receive the drug over the next three years.'

NICE said the drug is the 'first of a new type of cholesterol-lowering treatment which uses RNA interference (RNAi) to boost the liver’s ability to remove harmful cholesterol from the blood'.

NICE guidance

Current standard treatment for primary hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia includes dietary changes, statins and other cholesterol lowering drugs, alone or in combination, but NICE said trials had shown that inclisiran may help reduce cholesterol levels where other treatments had not achieved sufficient reductions.

However, the institute said there was no data directly comparing inclisiran with treatments including ezetimibe, alirocumab or evolocumab, and that there was as yet no long-term evidence on inclisiran’s effect on cardiovascular outcomes.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS, said: 'The NHS is committed to using cutting-edge treatments to save and improve patients’ lives.

'Heart disease is still one of the major killer conditions so it is fantastic that we now have such an effective and convenient treatment for those living with dangerously high cholesterol levels.

'This world-leading deal for the rollout of inclisiran will save lives and enable hundreds of thousands of people to benefit from this revolutionary treatment, while also being fair to taxpayers.'

NHS England said administering the drug in GP surgeries would spare patients regular hospital visits. Patients are expected to receive a second dose three months after an initial dose, and then two more doses each year.