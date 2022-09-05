GP practices 'being mugged' as profits set to slump by a third

GP practices will see profits plummet by up to a third in 2022/23 unless they make significant cuts that could include reductions in clinical staff, accountants have warned.

by Nick Bostock
Coins

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

GP practices 'being mugged' as profits set to slump by a third

8 Sep 2022
Health and social care secretary Therese Coffey

Therese Coffey rules out GP visit fees and promises to 'stand up for patients' on access

7 Sep 2022
Therese Coffey

Who is new health and social care secretary Therese Coffey?

7 Sep 2022
Professor Philip Banfield

Help 'overwhelmed' GPs now or face winter NHS meltdown, BMA tells Truss

6 Sep 2022
Downing St sign

From pay to recruitment: what GPs want from the next health and social care secretary

5 Sep 2022
Liz Truss

What does a Liz Truss premiership mean for general practice?

5 Sep 2022