GP practice forced to close 'due to coronavirus case'

By Nick Bostock on the 10 February 2020

A GP practice in Brighton has been forced to close due to a case of coronavirus in a member of staff, reports suggest.

Practice closure (Photo: Andy Stewart/Getty Images)
Calls to the County Oak Medical Centre in Carden Hill, Brighton are met with a recorded message that directs patients towards NHS 111.

The message says: 'Unfortunately the building has had to close due to an urgent operational health and safety reason.'

The BBC has reported that the closure came after a staff member at the practice 'tested positive for the coronavirus'.

Coronavirus

Brighton and Hove CCG said it was unable to confirm the reason for the practice closure at this stage - but the move comes just days after the CCG reported that a case of novel coronavirus had been identified in Brighton and Hove.

The closure of the County Oak Medical Centre comes as the government declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'serious and imminent threat' to public health, as the number of confirmed UK cases rose from four to eight on Monday.

On Friday the CCG said: 'The local NHS have been working closely with Public Health England and our partner organisations to help contain the situation, using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus. Public Health England are leading on control measures and they are contacting people who may be affected using their established systems for similar situations.

'The local NHS is working around the clock alongside the local Public Health team, Local Authority and partner organisations to manage the situation to ensure our populations remain as safe as possible.'

More to follow...

