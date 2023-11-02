GP practice closed after baseball bat attack on doctors A GP practice was forced to close for at least 24 hours after medical staff were allegedly attacked with a baseball bat. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up