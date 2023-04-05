GP pay declaration may be unenforceable, BMA suggests

A requirement for GPs earning more than £156,000 to declare their income publicly may be impossible to enforce, BMA guidance suggests.

by Eleanor Philpotts

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Receptionist on the phone

Details of new GP contract access requirements published

6 Apr 2023
UK money

GP pay declaration may be unenforceable, BMA suggests

6 Apr 2023
A tick

Tick-born encephalitis likely to be present across England, health officials warn

6 Apr 2023
Pregnant woman being vaccinated

Pertussis vaccination in pregnant women hits seven-year low

4 Apr 2023
BMA sign

Companies could 'strong-arm' GPs into selling practices under Hewitt plan, warns BMA

4 Apr 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

What the spring Budget means for GPs' finances

4 Apr 2023