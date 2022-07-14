GP patient survey shows 10-point drop in satisfaction after year of unprecedented pressure

Overall patient satisfaction with GP services fell to 72.4% in 2022, the annual poll conducted by Ipsos Mori found, down from 83% in 2021.

Polling for the survey was carried out between 10 January and 11 April this year, with responses from almost 720,000 people reflecting experiences of general practice over the previous 12 months.

The findings reflect intense pressure on general practice at a time when the profession delivered an unprecedented 367m appointments in 2021, along with tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccinations, while operating through pandemic lockdowns - and with a workforce that remains in decline.

Patient satisfaction

A total of 34.7% of respondents to the 2022 poll said their overall experience of general practice was 'fairly good' - identical to the 2021 result. However, just 37.7% of respondents said their experience was 'very good' - down sharply from a high of 48.2% last year.

The proportion of respondents who said their experience of general practice was poor overall doubled from around 7% to nearly 14%.

Despite the drop in overall satisfaction, confidence and trust in health professionals remains high - with 93.1% of patients saying they had confidence and trust in the last health professional they saw in general practice - although the figure has dropped from 95.6% in 2021.

A total of 91% of patients said their needs were met at their last appointment - but findings around booking appointments saw falls in patient satisfaction.

Appointments

Just 56.2% of patients reported a good overall experience of making an appointment, compared with 70.6% in 2021, while 52.7% of patients said it was easy to get through to their practice by phone, compared with 67.6% in 2021.

More than half of patients (55.4%) said they had avoided making an appointment when they needed one at some point in the past 12 months. The proportion who said they avoided making an appointment 'because I found it too difficult' more than doubled, from 11.1% to 26.5%, the survey found.

The findings come just months after results from the 2021 British Social Attitudes Survey showed that satisfaction with general practice had hit a 40-year low after a 30 percentage-point drop compared with a year earlier.