GP partnerships are the most cost-effective part of the NHS, GPs tell Labour GPs groups have challenged the Labour party over plans to scrap the partnership model of general practice, calling for dialogue and setting out why it is the 'most cost-effective part of the NHS'. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up