GP mental health crisis as staff gaps lead to long hours and fear of litigation

More than half of GPs say working long hours to cover gaps in their practice workforce has affected their mental health, polling by a medico-legal organisation shows.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

GP mental health crisis as staff gaps lead to long hours and fear of litigation

17 May 2023
Closed sign

Practice closures linked to lower patient satisfaction, funding and GP workforce

16 May 2023
Dr Claire Fuller

Importance of continuity 'lost' amid focus on GP access, warns Fuller

15 May 2023
Share prices screen

Company behind England's largest GP provider in financial restructure

15 May 2023
BMA strike armband

BMA ballot on consultant industrial action begins

15 May 2023
Stressed female GP Promoted

Supporting doctors in times of need

Sponsored by The MDU
15 May 2023 GPconnect