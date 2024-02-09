GP locum rates fall slightly in England but rise in rest of UK Average rates paid to locum GPs by practices have slightly fallen over the past year in England, but risen in the other UK nations, according to analysis by GPonline's sister site GP Business. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up