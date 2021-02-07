GP-led sites to receive additional £10 for vaccinating housebound patients

NHS England said that primary care networks (PCNs) running the sites would be paid the £10 per home visit on top of the current £12.58 item of service fee for both doses of the vaccine. If more than one person is vaccinated during the same home visit the PCN will be able to claim one £10 payment.

A letter to practices from NHS England primary care medical director Dr Nikki Kanani and director of primary care Ed Waller confirmed that the payment would also be backdated to cover all jabs administered in patients’ homes since 14 December.

The letter said that GP-led sites could ‘subcontract’ this service to other providers and that NHS England would ‘support innovative models of professional collaboration to ensure patients are vaccinated as quickly as possible’.

Additional payments for COVID-19 jabs

The Pinnacle system will be updated to enable staff to include details about vaccinating patients at home to trigger the additional payments. However this will not apply for those jabs that have already been administered as payments for these are currently being processed. Further guidance will be provided on how retrospective claims can be made shortly, NHS England said.

Meanwhile the letter also asked PCNs to confirm that they have offered a first dose of the vaccine to all patients in the initial four JCVI priority cohorts before the 15 February. GPs have been asked to fill in an online form before the end of Monday 8 February to confirm this.

NHS England said that from early this week it will begin to publicly ask anyone over 70 who has not been invited for a vaccine to contact their practice or the national booking service to arrange an appointment so that they can arrange an appointment before the 15 Februsty deadline.

The letter added: 'If there are any concerns about the vaccine supply available to your site for the patients left to vaccinate, please raise in the usual way in your local system in the first instance and we will seek to supply more vaccine later next week as needed.'

COVID-19 vaccination progress

A further 18 mass vaccination centres open their doors in England today (Monday). It takes the total number of large scale vaccination centres across the country to 100. GPs have raised concern that the mass vaccination centres have caused confusion for patients already booked for jabs at their local PCN-led site.

GPs have also highlighted that they are struggling to access vaccine supply even though the new centres are being rolled out. The BMA has warned that the government must avoid prioritising mass vaccination sites for jab deliveries ahead of PCNs if it wants to most vulnerable people to receive the vaccine.

Latest figures show that up to and including 6 February, 12,014,288 people in the UK have received a first dose of the vaccine, meanwhile 511,447 have had a second dose. The government is aiming to have offered the vaccine to 15m people in the first four priority groups by 15 February.