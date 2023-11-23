GP leaders vote to scrap APMS contracts in general practice GP leaders have called for an end to APMS contracts in general practice and said all new or re-tendered GP contracts should be offered as GMS. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up