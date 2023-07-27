GP leaders in talks over 6% uplift as practices face delay for funding

GP leaders are in talks with the government over how and when practices will receive funding to support a 6% pay uplift for salaried staff this year - but new money may not come until autumn.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Afghan refugees arriving at Heathrow airport after being evacuated from Afghanistan following the British and US withdrawal in 2021

Specialist mental health support for resettled Afghan veterans and refugees

28 Jul 2023
Medical centre sign

GP leaders in talks over 6% uplift as practices face delay for funding

28 Jul 2023

Podcast: Why GP partnerships are still a good option

28 Jul 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Rising pressure pushing general practice 'closer to precipice', warns RCGP

27 Jul 2023
Surgeons performing bariatric surgery

NICE updates guidance on referrals for weight-loss surgery

27 Jul 2023
GP consultation

GPs facing winter-level demand in summer as June appointments top 29.4m

27 Jul 2023