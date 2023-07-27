GP leaders in talks over 6% uplift as practices face delay for funding GP leaders are in talks with the government over how and when practices will receive funding to support a 6% pay uplift for salaried staff this year - but new money may not come until autumn. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up